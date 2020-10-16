Massachusetts unemployment rate down to 9.6% in September

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts unemployment rate fell to 9.6% in September as the state continues to emerge from an economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development announced Friday.

The September rate is down 1.8 percentage points from the revised August rate of 11.4%. It has fallen steadily from a highest-in-the-nation 17.7% in June.

The state unemployment rate remained higher than the national rate of 7.9%, as reported by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The state added almost 37,000 jobs last month after adding more than 62,000 in August, according to revised figures.

Job gains came in the education and health services; leisure and hospitality; trade, transportation, and utilities; professional, scientific, and business services; manufacturing; and construction; and financial activities sectors.

The government sector lost jobs.

___

HOLIDAY POPS CANCELED

The Boston Symphony Orchestra on Friday extended its live performance hiatus and canceled the popular Holiday Pops concerts and the remainder of its winter/spring season through April.

The decision was made due to continuing state COVID-19-related regulations and restrictions regarding performing arts organizations and the number of people who can gather in indoor spaces.

The BSO, with a smaller complement of musicians, will gather in person later this month to record new material that will be made available online starting Nov. 19 and running through April.

“Though this news likely doesn’t come as a surprise — since the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact all our personal and professional lives — it is still a major loss for the organization and everyone who appreciates and cherishes the BSO and Boston Pops," the organization's leadership said in a statement.