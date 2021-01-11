Massachusetts starts vaccinating police, firefighters

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Thousands of police officers, firefighters and other first responders in Massachusetts are scheduled to get their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Monday.

About 60 sites have been set up around the state to vaccinate an estimated 45,000 people over several weeks, state officials said.

The city of Worcester has turned its senior center into a mass vaccination site for first responders from the city as well as the surrounding communities of Shrewsbury, Millbury, Leicester, Holden, Grafton and West Boylston.

Police officers, firefighters, EMS personnel from public and private ambulance companies, and others will be given their first dose.

To make sure there are enough qualified people to administer the vaccines, students in UMass Medical School’s Graduate School of Nursing spent Saturday training more than 160 medical school students in intermuscular injection.

“With COVID, we haven’t really been able to do that much recently, so having an opportunity like this is great for me to actually learn a skill,” medical student Charles Feinberg told The Telegram & Gazette. “It’s also fun to be a part of ending this pandemic that has ravaged our country."

The state so far has limited vaccinations to medical professionals and nursing home residents.