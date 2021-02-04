Massachusetts' school pool testing program about to start

BOSTON (AP) — About 120 schools and districts have signed up to participate in Massachusetts' weekly pooled COVID-19 testing program for students and educators, according to state education officials.

Together, they represent more than a quarter of the state’s public school students, a spokesperson for the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education told Masslive.com. The department will continue to accept applications for the program through the end of the month.

Testing could start this week, spokesperson Jackie Reis said.

While Boston's school system is participating, the school districts in the state's second and third largest cities, Worcester and Springfield, are not among the initial participants.

The program intended to keep more children in the classroom during the pandemic, was announced last month. Under the pooled testing program, 10 nose swabs from one classroom or cohort of students and staff will go into one tube to be tested together. If the pooled sample is negative, all the individuals are presumed negative. If the pooled sample comes back positive, all the individuals will be re-tested with the rapid test.

The pooled tests cost at least 75% less than the cost of an individual test, officials said.

AQUARIUM REOPENING

The New England Aquarium, one of Boston's most popular attractions, is scheduled to reopen Friday after being closed to the public since mid-December under city guidelines to control the spread of the coronavirus.

“We have missed seeing visitors come through our doors each day,” aquarium President and CEO Vikki Spruill said in a statement Thursday. “We are looking forward to providing people of all ages with a safe and fun environment this winter to learn about the wonders of the ocean.”

Visitors must book a specific time to show up and the building will be limited to 20% of capacity. Mask wearing will be strictly enforced and foot traffic will be one way.

During the shutdown, animal care staff remained on-site to care for the aquarium's roughly 20,000 creatures.