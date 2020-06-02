Massachusetts officials: systemic racism must be confronted

BOSTON (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley and other elected officials of color in Massachusetts outlined a series of steps Tuesday they say is needed to confront systemic racism.

They spoke in front of the Statehouse after a week of protests sparked by the death of George Floyd.

“What you are seeing is the pain of black folks that has been delegitimized for far too long,” Pressley said. “The only thing we seek to destroy and to actively dismantle is systemic racism, structural racism, systemic oppression that did not just happen. It was codified in law.”

The group is pushing steps, including a proposed resolution filed by Pressley and other lawmakers in the U.S. House meant to condemn police brutality, racial profiling and excessive use of force.

The resolution would hold individual police officers and departments accountable, call on the Department of Justice to reassert its authority to investigate racial profiling and police brutality, and create an all-civilian review board to investigate police misconduct.

On a state level, officials are pushing for a commission to study how institutional racism has created a culture of structural racial inequality and the adoption of limits on police use of force, including choke-holds and other tactics with potentially deadly consequences.

The group also wants racism declared a public health crisis.