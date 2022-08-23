Massachusetts marina fire, sparked by gas vapors, accidental

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Peter Pereira/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





MATTAPOISETT, Mass. (AP) — Gasoline vapors ignited by spark during a gas tank replacement project on a boat was the likely cause of a major fire at a Massachusetts marina last week that destroyed buildings, vehicles and boats and sent one employee to the hospital, investigators said.

The fire at the Mattapoisett Boatyard on Friday that drew more than 100 firefighters and sent a plume of thick black smoke over southeastern Massachusetts that could be seen for miles was determined to be accidental, according to a statement Monday from the state fire marshal and local authorities.