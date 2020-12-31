Massachusetts governor signs police accountability bill

BOSTON (AP) — A police accountability bill that creates a civilian-led commission to standardize the certification, training and decertification of police officers was signed into law Thursday by Gov. Charlie Baker.

The law also bans the use of chokeholds, bars officers from shooting into a fleeing vehicle unless doing so is necessary to prevent imminent harm, and strictly limits the use of rubber pellets, chemical weapons or dogs against a crowd.

It also limits the use of no-knock warrants, requiring that they be issued by a judge and only when an officer’s safety would be at risk.

“Police officers have enormously difficult jobs and we are grateful they put their lives on the line every time they go to work,” the Republican governor said in an emailed statement. "Thanks to final negotiations on this bill, police officers will have a system they can trust and our communities will be safer for it.”

Baker sent the original bill approved this month back to lawmakers for revisions, including loosening proposed limits on the use of facial recognition technology.

The legislation is in part a response to statewide demonstrations following the May 25 killing of George Floyd, a Black man, by a white Minneapolis police officer.

Carol Rose, executive director of the ACLU of Massachusetts, said the bill is missing many of the protections civil rights and community leaders had sought but still includes “key provisions that will save lives, advance civil rights, and safeguard liberties.” She said “public pressure for change will continue.”

“Months after protests erupted across Massachusetts and the nation in response to the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and others, Massachusetts has taken a crucial first step toward police reform. This new law acknowledges the growing public movement to end policing as usual," she said in an emailed statement.