Massacchusetts unemployment rate down to 16.1% in July

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts unemployment rate that soared during the coronavius pandemic fell to 16.1% in July, yet remains the highest in the nation, according to numbers released Friday by state and federal labor officials.

The July rate is down 1.6 percentage points from the adjusted June rate of 17.7%, according to the state Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development.

The national unemployment rate in July was 10.2%. The Massachusetts unemployment rate in July 2019 was 2.9%.

Massachusetts added more than 72,000 jobs last month after adding nearly 95,000 in June as the state continues to recover from the economic shutdown prompted by the pandemic, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ preliminary job estimates.

Nearly half of those job gains were in the leisure and hospitality section, hit particularly hard during the pandemic. The trade, transportation, and utilities; education and health services; and government sectors also had significant job gains.