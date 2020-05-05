Masks required in court, sand sculpting event rescheduled

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire's Supreme Court has issued an order requiring people to wear a face covering when they enter a court because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This rule applies to all who work in the Judicial Branch as well as litigants, lawyers, members of the media, and members of the public," according to the order issued Monday.

Judicial branch staff and judges aren't required to wear masks when they can consistently maintain at least 6 feet of social distancing, the order said.

It remains in effect until at least Monday, May 25.

In other developments:

___

SAND SCULPTING POSTPONED

The annual sand sculpting competition at Hampton Beach in June has been rescheduled for Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3-5.

New Hampshire’s beaches have been closed since the end of March when Gov. Chris Sununu announced his stay-at-home order because of the pandemic.

___

THE NUMBERS

As of Monday, 2,588 people in New Hampshire have tested positive for the virus, an increase of 72 from the previous day. Eighty-six people have died.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and the infirm, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.