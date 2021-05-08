Maryland town hopes to restore historic blacksmith shop MARY GRACE KELLER, The Frederick News-Post May 8, 2021 Updated: May 8, 2021 9:02 a.m.
NEW MARKET, Md. (AP) — A historic blacksmith shop in New Market that appeared destined for demolition may be saved and renewed as a tourist attraction after town leaders and the property’s owner dug into details of the structure’s past.
To the rear of 52 W. Main St. sits a dilapidated shed-like structure, roughly 50 feet back from the road. In a corner on the first floor there is a brick chimney and forge, covered with black soot. A tarp covers part of the ceiling. The stairs creak. One of the windows is boarded up with a series of signs that once pointed travelers to towns such as Harpers Ferry and Gettysburg. Two large birds that resemble turkey vultures have rented out the second floor.
