Maryland opening drive-thru virus testing site in Hagerstown

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland is opening the first state-run drive-thru testing site for the coronavirus in western Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday.

The governor said the testing site in Hagerstown, Maryland, will open Tuesday at a Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program station.

“With the tests we recently acquired from South Korea, Maryland continues to implement an expanded testing strategy,” Hogan said in a news release. “Drive-thru testing at Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program stations provides an easily accessible option for many citizens, and we now have the resources to continue to expand these sites throughout the state.”

Last week, the governor announced expanded testing to address poultry plant outbreaks in Wicomico and Caroline counties on the Eastern Shore.

Meanwhile, Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson and House Speaker Adrienne Jones joined a group of bipartisan leaders of state legislatures around the country in a letter to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urging Congress to help state governments facing big budget shortfalls due to the virus.

“We need Congress to step in so that we have flexibility in meeting the needs of our citizens and rebuilding our economies after this health crisis has passed,” Ferguson said.

The state reported Monday that there have been 26,408 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Maryland, up 946 cases from Sunday. There also have been 1,216 confirmed deaths from the virus. There have been 110,587 negative test results in the state. The state also reported that there are 1,649 people who have been hospitalized with the virus, an increase of 14 from Sunday.

When the Hagerstown site opens Tuesday, Maryland will have a total of eight VEIP testing sites operated by the Maryland Department of Health. They include Bel Air in Harford County, Columbia in Howard County, Glen Burnie in Anne Arundel County, Owings Mill in Baltimore County, Prince Frederick in Calvert County, Waldorf in Charles County and White Oak in Montgomery County.

Tests will be offered on an appointment-only basis to state residents who are symptomatic and at high risk of complications from COVID-19. Patients will need an order from a health care provider and an appointment to be tested at a VEIP site, the governor's office said. To schedule a testing appointment, residents should first call a physician, who will help patients schedule a test.

In addition to VEIP sites, there are several testing sites that are not run by the state health department. They are being operated by local governments and private organizations.

___

