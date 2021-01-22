Maryland officials to remember longtime Senate president

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, file photo, Maryland Sen. Thomas V. Mike Miller, former state senate president, listens as Gov. Larry Hogan delivers his annual State of the State address to a joint session of the legislature in Annapolis, Md. Maryland officials will be sharing memories of the nation's longest-serving state Senate president. Visitation is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in the rotunda of the Maryland State House, where Miller's body is lying in repose. less FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, file photo, Maryland Sen. Thomas V. Mike Miller, former state senate president, listens as Gov. Larry Hogan delivers his annual State of the State address to a joint ... more Photo: Steve Ruark, AP Photo: Steve Ruark, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Maryland officials to remember longtime Senate president 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland officials will be sharing memories of the nation’s longest-serving state Senate president.

Visitation is scheduled for Friday in the rotunda of the Maryland State House, where the body of Thomas V. Mike Miller is lying in repose.

He died last week at the age of 78 from cancer.

Senators are scheduled to speak in remembrance of their former colleague during their legislative session Friday afternoon.

Miller was a state legislator for 50 years. A Democrat, he served as president of the Maryland Senate for 33 years. He announced he was stepping down from the post in 2019, but he remained a senator until December.