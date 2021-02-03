Maryland State Police arrest suspect in Salisbury shooting

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man have arrested a man suspected in a fatal shooting in Salisbury last week, the Maryland State Police said Wednesday.

According to a news release, Levonte Javar Martin, 28, of Crisfield, Maryland, was charged by police with first-degree and second-degree murder. Martin appeared before the Wicomico County District Court Commissioner, where he was denied bond. It wasn't known on Wednesday if he has an attorney.

Martin is charged in the death of Devonta Fagans, 26, of Salisbury. According to investigators, Salisbury police responding to reports of a shooting found Fagans with apparent gunshot wounds at an apartment complex around 10 p.m. last Friday. Fagans was taken to a local hospital, where he died Saturday morning, according to state police.

Fagans' body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.