Maryland Senate passes measure to fight climate change

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Senate voted Friday for a package of steps to fight climate change by planting 5 million trees over 10 years, increasing energy efficient buildings and committing to more electric state vehicle use.
The measure would require the Maryland Department of the Environment to plan to increase the state's greenhouse gas reduction goals from 40% of 2006 levels by 2030 to 60%. It also would require the state to achieve net-zero statewide greenhouse gas emissions by 2045.