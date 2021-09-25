'Marriage for all'? Swiss voters to decide same-sex marriage JAMEY KEATEN, Associated Press Sep. 25, 2021 Updated: Sep. 25, 2021 4:38 a.m.
GENEVA (AP) — Voters in Switzerland will decide Sunday whether to allow same-sex marriages in the rich Alpine country, one of the few in Western Europe where gay and lesbian couples do not already have the right to wed.
Switzerland has authorized same-sex civil partnerships since 2007. The Swiss government, which has endorsed the “Marriage for All” referendum, says passage would put same-sex partners on equal legal footing with heterosexual couples by allowing them to adopt children together and to sponsor a spouse for citizenship.