Mark Ojakian to retire in January as CSCU system president

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Mark Ojakian, the president of the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system for the past five years and a veteran of Connecticut state government, announced Wednesday he plans to retire on Jan. 1.

Ojakian said in a written statement that “after more than 40 years in state government, it's time for me to move on.” Besides leading the system of 17 state colleges and universities that serves more than 100,000 students, Ojakian has served as chief of staff to former Gov. Dannel P. Malloy; as deputy secretary at the Connecticut Office of Policy and Management; and as deputy state comptroller.

The 65-year-old also served previously as director of government relations for the Board of Governors for Higher Education and as a research analyst for the Office of Legislative Research.

During his tenure as president of CSCU, Ojakian pushed to consolidate the state's 12 community colleges into a single accredited school by 2023 as a way to financially help the system which currently serves about 55,000 students. He has faced resistance from faculty unions, who questioned whether the complicated proposed merger would work or even makes sense.

Ojakian said Wednesday the merger is "well on its way to completion, and will ultimately improve student success and equity measures while putting the community college on firm fiscal footing.”

Ojakian also worked to increase the number of advanced manufacturing technology centers for students, from four to eight, with an emphasis on meeting the needs of regional employers.

Matt Fleury, chairman of the Board of Regents, which oversees CSCU, said there will be a national search for Ojakian's successor and an interim plan will be put in place until a permanent president is installed.