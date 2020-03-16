Marine patrol cancels boater safety meetings in Lakes Region

GILFORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire State Police-Marine Patrol Unit has canceled two meetings on boating safety for Lakes Region boaters due to concerns about the new coronavirus.

The first meeting was scheduled at the town of Moultonborough's public safety building on March 19. The second was at Marine Patrol Headquarters in Gilford on March 26.

In addition to boating safety, topics were to include the enforcement of recent restrictions on aqua-therm devices that inhibit ice; illegal rafting; boat speed in “No Wake" zones; and safe passage.

New dates for the meetings haven't been announced yet.