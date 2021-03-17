Many N.C. college students qualify for COVID-19 shot April 7

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A sizable group of North Carolina college students will be eligible for a vaccine in April, under guidance from the state Department of Health and Human Services.
When North Carolina drafted its initial COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan in October 2020, college students were listed as a priority, just ahead of the general public. When schools reopened in August, the cohort proved it had the ability to rapidly contribute to community spread and fuel outbreaks through off-campus parties.