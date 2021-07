TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Only about 10% of the nursing homes in Kansas regulated by the federal government have met the industry's goal for vaccinating their workers against COVID-19, according to government data.

The industry's aim is to have 75% of the homes' staff vaccinated. But the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services says that as of late June, 34 of the 324 federally licensed homes in Kansas had met that goal, The Topeka Capital-Journal reports.