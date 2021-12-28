Mankato officials won't discipline officers for take-down

MANKATO, Minn. (AP) — Officials in Mankato have decided not to discipline two police officers accused of using excessive force when they took a college student to the ground six years ago.

Sgts. Ken Baker and Bill Reinbold responded to a complaint of a loud party at Justin Coates' apartment in 2015. Coates posted a photo on social media of the officers pinning him to the floor. Baker's knee is on Coates' neck, much like Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on George Floyd's neck in 2020. Coates ended up pleading guilty to a misdemeanor public nuisance charge and paid a fine.