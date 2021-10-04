Manila mayor formalizes bid for Philippine presidency Oct. 4, 2021 Updated: Oct. 4, 2021 2:14 a.m.
1 of24 Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno gestures after filing his certificate of candidacy for next year's presidential elections before the Commission on Elections at the Sofitel Harbor Garden Tent in Metropolitan Manila, Philippines on Monday Oct. 4, 2021. Politicians continue to register as candidates seeking to lead the Southeast Asian nation that has been hit hard by the pandemic and deep political conflicts. (Ezra Acayan/Pool Photo via AP) Ezra Acayan/AP Show More Show Less
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The popular mayor of the Philippine capital registered his candidacy for the presidency in next year’s elections on Monday, promising to ease coronavirus outbreaks, fix the country’s battered economy and heal deep political divisions.
Mayor Isko Moreno is one of several aspirants in what is expected to be a crowded and politically hostile race to succeed Rodrigo Duterte. Senator and retired boxing star Manny Pacquiao filed his certificate of candidacy Friday, and Duterte's daughter is among others thought likely to seek the presidency in the May 9 elections.