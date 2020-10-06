Mandan school officials investigate Trump flag display

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — Public school officials in Mandan are investigating after a “Trump 2020” flag that included a profane message was put up in a classroom.

Superintendent Mike Bitz said school officials are talking with the students involved Tuesday, the first day back in class following the incident Friday.

The district in a statement Monday said it had learned more about the incident and that the flag had been brought to school by students and put on display for less than one class period.

Bitz said the flag violated the district’s academic freedom policy which states teachers need administrative approval before presenting a controversial topic in class. Elections always are a controversial issue, Bitz added.

Mandan High School senior Mya Utter told the Bismarck Tribune politics make some students feel uncomfortable, so she asked the teacher in the classroom to take down the flag.

Any disciplinary action for students or staff will not be made public, Bitz said.