Manchin declines to say if he wants Dems to retain control

WASHINGTON (AP) — West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, one of the Democrats' most conservative and contrarian members, declined on Sunday to say whether he wants Democrats to retain control of Congress after the November elections.
The senator told NBC's “Meet the Press" that will be determined by the choices of voters in individual states, rather than his own preferences. He added that people “are sick and tired of politics” and want their representatives in Washington to put country over party.