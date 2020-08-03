Man who sold drugs from Montana pre-release center sentenced

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A man who prosecutors said distributed drugs from a Montana pre-release center has been sentenced to more than 15 years in prison.

Judge Brian Morris sentenced Anthony Joseph Beltran on Monday and ordered him to forfeit four vehicles, an RV and almost $48,000 in currency. The defendant had previously pleaded guilty in March to drug possession and obstruction of justice by retaliating against a witness.

Prosecutors alleged that Beltran led a methamphetamine and heroin trafficking ring that brought drugs from California to Montana. Two co-defendants were previously sentenced in the case.

Beltran had been living at a Great Falls pre-release center and was under state supervision for a 2017 conviction on drug charges.

Authorities said he distributed drugs while living at the pre-release center and stored drugs at another residence where almost five pounds of methamphetamine was found.

Following his arrest, Beltran allegedly posted online a copy of the sealed criminal complaint against him in an attempt to intimidate potential witnesses.

Beltran's attorney, Jill Gannon-Nagle, declined to say whether he will appeal his prison sentence.