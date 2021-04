WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man who stabbed a woman he didn't know 30 times in a random daytime attack was convicted Thursday of second-degree attempted murder.

The Sedgwick County jury initially convicted Wade Dunn of first-degree attempted murder but one juror said not everyone agreed with the verdict. After being sent back for further deliberations, the jury returned with unanimous second-degree attempted murder and aggravated battery convictions, KSNW reported.