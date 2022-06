MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man who illegally imported and exported hundreds of live scorpions was sentenced in federal court for violating the Lacey Act.

Darren Drake 39, was sentenced Wednesday to two years’ federal probation, 250 hours of community service, and a $5,000 fine payable to the Lacey Act Reward Fund, according to U.S. Attorney Scott Erik Asphaug of the District of Oregon.