Man who handed gun to 15-year-old arrested after son shot

PHOENIX (AP) — A 21-year-old Phoenix man was arrested after his 4-year-old son was shot and critically wounded when the father handed a gun to his 15-year-old brother and it discharged, police said Thursday.

The 4-year-old son of Jose Adame Solis remained in critically condition Thursday, police said.

Solis on Wednesday was showing his handgun to his younger brother inside a residence where the younger child was nearby, police said.

The gun discharged as it was being mishandled by the 15-year-old, after Solis handed it to him, police said.

Solis called 911 and drove his son to a hospital, police said.

Online court records don't list a defense attorney for Solis who could comment on his behalf.