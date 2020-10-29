Man who exchanged gunfire with trooper died by suicide

INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (AP) — An Arkansas man who exchanged gunfire with a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, an autopsy has found.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Thursday that the results of the autopsy on 32-year-old Wesley Jordan, of Hot Springs, are consistent with the agency's investigative findings.

Jordan died Friday in rural Montgomery County after a pursuit. The incident began when a robbery at gunpoint was reported at the Regal Inn in Coffeyville.

When Kansas Highway Patrol troopers tried to stop the suspects’ vehicle in Independence, a passenger in the van shot at officers, the KBI said. A trooper returned fire and the suspects — a man and a woman — fled in the minivan.

A Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy intercepted the vehicle and fired at Jordan, the KBI said. When the van stopped and Jordan got out, a patrol trooper fired at him. He died at the scene, according to the KBI.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

The KBI said the investigation is ongoing and that the findings will be turned over to prosecutors when they are completed.