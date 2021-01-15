Man who abandoned overdosing man sentenced on fed charges

PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. (AP) — A man who abandoned an fatally overdosing man in a Port Townsend hospital parking lot has been sentenced on related federal charges.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release that 38-year-old Adam Michael Kelly on Thursday was sentenced to more than five years for drug trafficking and illegal firearms possession.

Jarrod Bramson, 43, was found unconscious in a vehicle at Jefferson Healthcare hospital on March 27, 2019. Kelly and his then-girlfriend left him there and later called the hospital asking staff to check on him, according to his plea agreement. Bramson had no pulse when found by staff and died within 20 minutes, according to the Justice Department.

Authorities traced the phone call to Kelly's home and he said Bramson used drugs in his home, that he became unresponsive, and that Kelly had left him at the emergency room entrance when he could not revive him.

Kelly's residence was being used as a drug lab and authorities said they found pill presses, lab equipment, some 75 pounds of primarily steroids along with firearms, silencers and tactical gear.

He is currently serving more than five years in prison on a state charge of controlled substance homicide in connection with Bramson's death.