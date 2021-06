MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — A man wanted in the fatal stabbing of a mid-Michigan teenager and a sexual assault on a woman has surrendered to authorities.

Sgt. Matt Van Lente with Flint Township Police said Isaiah “Zeke” Gardenhire, 40, turned himself in late Monday after he traveled to the Flint area in a stolen Ford Fusion. He said Gardenhire surrendered “politely” shortly after 11 p.m. outside a liquor store, WJRT-TV reported.