Man wanted for South Dakota homicide surrenders in Nebraska

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A man wanted for a homicide in South Dakota has turned himself in at a police station in Nebraska.

Phillip Pond, 38, was transferred to South Dakota earlier his week and made an initial appearance in federal court in Rapid City.

Pond is accused of shooting 40-year-old Justin Little Hawk in Pine Ridge on Nov. 22, 2020 after the two argued. Little Hawk died the following month at a hospital in Colorado.

Chadron Acting Police Chief Rick Hickstein said Pond stopped by the station Feb. 15 to ask if there were any warrant out for his arrest since he had been told by others that his name was in the news. Hickstein says Pond peacefully surrendered.

Pond was booked into the Pennington County Jail the next day and made his initial appearance at the federal court in Rapid City on Feb. 17, the Rapid City Journal reported.

It was not immediately clear if Pond has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.