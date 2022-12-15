Man trades gunfire with guards at Guyana leader's residence

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — Guyana’s government said Thursday it has asked world police agency Interpol to help it investigate the background of a Nigerian national who earlier in the day tried to illegally enter the residence of President Irfaan Ali and ended up trading gunfire with guards, wounding one seriously.

Ali, 42, was at home at the time with his family when a man identified as Bethel Ikenna Chimezie approached guards at the official residence near the British embassy and demanded an audience with Guyana's president.