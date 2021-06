TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A western Indiana man will plead guilty in a 2020 attack in which he entered a home swinging a nail-studded wooden club, leaving two women with facial wounds and injuring three other people.

Chelton R. James, 23, had faced a trial set for Monday but he entered a plea agreement Thursday on one count of aggravated battery that calls for a 20-year sentence, with nine years to be served in prison and three years on home detention. He also faces eight years on probation.