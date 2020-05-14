Man suspected of murder in Washington arrested in Oregon

TROUTDALE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a man wanted in connection with a murder in Ritzville, Washington, was arrested Thursday after he was hurt in a police pursuit and shootout with Oregon State Police troopers near Troutdale, Oregon.

Police were searching for 26-year-old Grayson D.W. Morris in connection to an early Thursday homicide in Ritzville, KATU-TV reported.

Investigators said he was considered armed and dangerous.

Interstate 84 was closed at about 10 a.m. just east of Troutdale, where troopers used spike strips on the stolen vehicle the man was driving west on the interstate, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office. Morris then abandoned that vehicle and carjacked another one, the sheriff's office said.

An exchange of gunfire followed and Morris was injured, according to the sheriff's office. Law enforcement officers started first aid and Morris was taken to a hospital.

Authorities haven’t released his condition or any further information about the homicide.