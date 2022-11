BARSTOW, Calif. (AP) — A 12-year-old girl was abandoned at a gas station in the Southern California desert after her father beat her mother to death and left the woman on the side of a road, authorities said Tuesday.

The suspect, Jesus Jaimes-Rosas, was arrested around 1:30 a.m. Saturday near Barstow after deputies found his abandoned vehicle on a dirt road, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.