A man was stabbed during an argument in a Harlem subway station early Monday, police said.

The victim, 51, was wounded in the chest and neck and taken to a hospital in stable condition, according to police.

No arrests have been made in the stabbing, which happened shortly after 6 a.m. at the 125th Street station on the No. 2 and 3 subway lines.

The violence came amid concern about safety in the subways, which resumed round-the-clock service this month after a year of pandemic-related shutdowns during some overnight hours. Ridership throughout the day is averaging about 40% of normal after plummeting to about 10% in mid-April 2020.

Some recent subway crimes have drawn attention, including a series of slashings and assaults on May 14 an attempted mugging that happened Saturday and is being investigated as an anti-Asian hate crime.