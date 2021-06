DETROIT (AP) — A 31-year-old man has been stabbed in downtown Detroit days after police announced a crowd control plan to curb a spate of violence in the area.

The stabbing occurred during a fight between a number of people inside a business about 1:20 a.m. Sunday, police said.

Security staff inside the business reportedly found the victim after breaking up the fight. Detroit officers patrolling the area were then called over to help and drove the man to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

The stabbing was under investigation. No arrests have been reported.

Restaurants and bars in downtown and the nearby Greektown entertainment district have been attracting crowds as the weather has warmed.

A video posted to social media showed Detroit officers trying to stop fights involving large groups of people and make arrests in Greektown earlier this month. The video showed some of the people attacking officers.

Interim Police Chief James White and Mayor Mike Duggan said Thursday that additional officers would be assigned to Greektown, along the downtown riverfront and other areas in the city where crowds have been gathering.

The police department has been authorized to pay 4,000 hours of overtime each week as part of the crowd management effort.