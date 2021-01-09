Man sought in shooting arrested after escape from police

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — A man accused of escaping from police after being arrested in a shooting in north Alabama has been taken back into custody, authorities said.

Mario Kellogg was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Friday, according to an announcement from Decatur police. Kellogg had been arrested three days earlier in a December shooting that injured a person and a dog, the statement said, but escaped while being taken to a hospital for treatment of a health problem.

Back in custody, Kellogg was jailed on charges of escape, assault and animal cruelty. He was being held at the Morgan County Jail with bail set at $40,300.

Brittany Diane Orr also was arrested on a charge of allegedly assisting Kellogg during the escape, police said. She was charged with escape and jailed with bond set at $20,000.