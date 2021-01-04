Man sought in fatal Rapid City shooting is arrested

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Police in Rapid City have arrested a man wanted for a fatal shooting on Christmas Eve.

Elias Richard, 21, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 31-year-old Vernall Marshall. Richard was arrested over the weekend. It's not clear whether he has hired an attorney to speak for him.

The investigation began after someone called 911 just after 11 p.m. on Dec. 24 to report they heard gunshots. Police said officers arrived and found the victim lying in the street.

Police spokesman Brendyn Medina says Marshall had multiple bullet wounds to his upper body and died at the hospital.

The shooting appears to be linked to a robbery because the three other people are charged with aiding and abetting first-degree robbery in connection with the shooting, the Rapid City Journal reported.

Marshall was the 12th victim of a homicide in 2020 in Rapid City and at least one other death is being investigated as a possible homicide.​