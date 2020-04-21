https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Man-sought-after-2-women-shot-killed-in-SC-home-15215501.php
Man sought after 2 women shot, killed in SC home
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Investigators are looking for a man who authorities said shot and killed two women in a South Carolina home.
The shooting happened Monday night in a home near Hopkins, Richland County deputies said.
Dontrell Henry Rufus, 28, is charged with two counts of murder and has not been taken into custody, deputies said in a statement.
Deputies did not give a motive for the killings.
The names or any details on the women shot have not been released.
View Comments