ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A man was shot dead as Rochester police fired during a traffic stop early Friday, according to police.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on Glasser Street as officers pulled over a vehicle that had been seen on cameras leaving nearby Lyell Avenue shortly after a gunfire-detection system activated there, Police Capt. Mark Mura told reporters.

"Our officer pulled up behind the vehicle, made a traffic stop of the vehicle, and a short time later, shots were fired,” he said.

Mura said he couldn't yet confirm how many officers fired. He said police believe the man in the car may have had a weapon.

Police haven't released the man's name but said he was in his 20s. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rochester police have been under scrutiny in recent months over the March 2020 death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who perished after officers put a mesh hood over his head and held him to the ground until he stopped breathing.

A grand jury ultimately rejected criminally negligent homicide charges against three officers.