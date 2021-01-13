Man sentenced to life for deadly spike attacks on homeless

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A Southern California man who killed four people, mainly homeless men who were burned, beaten or impaled with railroad spikes, was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison.

Jon David Guerrero, 43, was sentenced in San Diego Superior Court to life without possibility of parole with an addtional 143 years to life in prison. He pleaded guilty last year to murder, attempted murder and arson.

Prosecutors said he attacked more than a dozen people in 2016, including victims who were attacked as they slept on the street. Some were set on fire with gasoline and others had railroad spikes driven through their heads or chests. One survivor of a spike attack was blinded in one eye.

Three victims were homeless: Angelo DeNardo, 53; Shawn Longley, 41; and Dionicio Vahidy, 23. Another victim, 83-year-old Molly Simmons, wasn't homeless. Authorities said she was fatally struck in the head from behind while walking to a bus stop. She was on her way to volunteer at a YMCA.

Although a motive wasn't disclosed, trial testimony indicated that he told one survivor, “because you're a bum."

Guerrero, who had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, had a history of arrests and mental competency hearings. He was initially declared mentally incompetent to stand trial in 2017 and sent to Patton State Hospital but later was ruled able to stand trial.