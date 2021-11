PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has been sentenced to a term of five to 25 years in prison on charges stemming from a fatal crash in West Virginia involving a newlywed couple.

Ricky Lynn Olivo Jr., 41, of Woodstock appeared Monday in Mercer County for sentencing in the 2020 crash that killed Corey McKinney, 26, and injured his wife, Sabrina McKinney, the day after they got married, the Bluefield Daily Telegraph reported.