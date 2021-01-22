Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in Tucson death last year

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in a Tucson killing.

Tucson TV station KOLD reported that 23-year-old Eric Anthony Wildman entered his plea Thursday.

Wildman is facing 10 ½ to 21 years in prison when he’s sentenced on March 4.

He was accused of killing 50-year-old Casey Donald Wright at Iron Horse Park in midtown Tucson in April 2020.

Wildman is being held in the Pima County Jail on a $1 million bond.