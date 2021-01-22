https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Man-pleads-guilty-to-manslaughter-in-Tucson-death-15889441.php
Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in Tucson death last year
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in a Tucson killing.
Tucson TV station KOLD reported that 23-year-old Eric Anthony Wildman entered his plea Thursday.
Wildman is facing 10 ½ to 21 years in prison when he’s sentenced on March 4.
He was accused of killing 50-year-old Casey Donald Wright at Iron Horse Park in midtown Tucson in April 2020.
Wildman is being held in the Pima County Jail on a $1 million bond.
View Comments