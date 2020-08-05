Man killed in Chicago shooting was local rapper, police say

A man who was fatally shot as he stood with another man on one of Chicago's most fashionable streets was a local rapper, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office identified the man as 26-year-old Carlton Weekly of the suburb of Markham. Chicago police spokesperson Tom Ahern on Wednesday confirmed media reports that Weekly was a local rapper who performed under the name FBG Duck.

Ahern said that detectives believe that Tuesday's shooting, in which a 36-year-old man who was standing with Weekly and a 28-year-old woman who was nearby were injured, was a planned attack in which either Weekly or the other man were “targeted.”

The shooting happened in the Gold Coast neighborhood on Oak Street, which is known for its clothing boutiques and other high-end retail, including several jewelry stores. According to police, two men climbed from two dark-colored vehicles and opened fire before getting back into the cars and driving off.

Ahern said detectives were interviewing possible witnesses and examining surveillance video footage of the shooting, as well as searching for the two cars.