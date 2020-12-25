Man killed after argument at Minneapolis light rail station

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say one man was shot and killed Thursday afternoon after a confrontation at a light rail station in Minneapolis.

Police said in a release that officers arrived at the scene to find an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers provided immediate assistance until they were relieved by paramedics. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

The statement said a preliminary investigation shows that an argument between two men turned physical and one man pulled out a gun and shot the other.

The investigation is ongoing.