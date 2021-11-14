Man injured when falling off Berlin's Holocaust Memorial Nov. 14, 2021 Updated: Nov. 14, 2021 8:53 a.m.
1 of5 FILE - A youth jumps over charcoal-colored concrete slabs of the Holocaust memorial in Berlin, Germany, May 12, 2005, the first day the memorial was open to the public. A young man was severely injured on Sunday when he fell off a slab that's part of the German capital's memorial to the 6 million Jews killed in the Nazi Holocaust. The 21-year-old tourist, whose name was not released in line with German privacy rules, fell several meters deep in the early morning hours of Sunday and had to be taken to the hospital with head injuries, German news agency dpa reported. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - The Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe after the opening ceremony in Berlin, Germany, May 10, 2005. A young man was severely injured on Sunday when he fell off a slab that's part of the German capital's memorial to the 6 million Jews killed in the Nazi Holocaust. The 21-year-old tourist, whose name was not released in line with German privacy rules, fell several meters deep in the early morning hours of Sunday and had to be taken to the hospital with head injuries, German news agency dpa reported. MARKUS SCHREIBER/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 FILE - A man jumps between columns as part of the 2711 concrete slabs of the Holocaust Memorial on the international Holocaust remembrance day in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 27, 2011. A young man was severely injured on Sunday when he fell off a slab that's part of the German capital's memorial to the 6 million Jews killed in the Nazi Holocaust. The 21-year-old tourist, whose name was not released in line with German privacy rules, fell several meters deep in the early morning hours of Sunday and had to be taken to the hospital with head injuries, German news agency dpa reported. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
BERLIN (AP) — A young man was severely injured Sunday when he fell off a slab that's part of the German capital’s memorial to the 6 million Jews killed in the Nazi Holocaust.
The 21-year-old tourist, whose name was not released in line with German privacy rules, fell several meters (feet) early Sunday and was taken to the hospital with head injuries, the German news agency dpa reported.