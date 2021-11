COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — A former neighbor of a U.S. Postal Service worker has been indicted on a murder charge after he told authorities he thought the mail carrier had poisoned him and his family with cyanide, federal prosecutors said.

Eric Kortz, 53, is charged with murder of a U.S. employee and firing a gun during a crime of violence in the indictment handed up Wednesday by a federal grand jury in western Pennsylvania. He remains jailed and could face a life sentence if convicted.