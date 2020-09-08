Man indicted as part of decades-long harassment campaign

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California man was charged Tuesday with threatening to rape and and kill the daughter of a woman he had been allegedly stalking and harassing for nearly 30 years, federal prosecutors said.

Serge Agopian was named in a three-count indictment that charges him with sending threatening communications in an email and letters, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release. It wasn't known if the 49-year-old Ventura County resident has an attorney.

The charges stem from three identical threatening communications he allegedly sent anonymously in April to the younger woman, prosecutors said.

The alleged victim is the daughter of a woman Agopian began harassing in 1991 when they attended the University of California, Santa Barbara, according to a criminal complaint previously filed in this case.

The victim's mother told investigators that Agopian sent her “unsolicited roses, cassette tapes with recorded love songs, poetry, letters, and condoms to her residence” during the 1990s. After she asked him to stop, she believed he sent anonymous packages including roses with dog feces and an item that resembled a bomb, according to court papers.

If convicted of harassing the younger woman, he could face five years in prison on each count.