Man hospitalized after Vegas Strip fight leads to shooting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say a fight inside a casino led to an early morning shooting on the casino-lined Las Vegas Strip that left a man in critical condition.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon told T he Las Vegas Review-Journal on Monday that two groups of men got into a fight on the floor of The Venetian casino-resort shortly after midnight. Casino security officers broke up the fight and kicked the men out.

Gordon said the groups met up later nearby at Las Vegas Boulevard and Palazzo Drive, where four men started fighting and one of the men pulled a handgun from his waistband.

Another man started struggling with him over the weapon, which fired and hit a man in the abdomen. The man with the gun and another man ran to the Treasure Island casino, where they were arrested.

Police said the man who was shot was in critical but stable condition.

The shooting follows a rash of violence that's been reported on the Strip since late 2020. Police arrested more than 1,200 people on the Strip as part of a three-month effort to stop violence in the tourist corridor.