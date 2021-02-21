Man gets probation for shooting woman he found in his home

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man who shot a woman after finding several people inside a home he was trying to sell has been sentenced to probation.

Christopher Meece was sentenced recently to two years of probation and ordered to pay $44,000 restitution in connection with the October 2019 shooting. Meece pleaded guilty to several misdemeanor charges in the case after prosecutors dismissed several felony aggravated battery charges.

Meece's attorney declined to comment on the sentencing.

Meece had reported four burglaries at the home in the days before the shooting, according to The Wichita Eagle. When he went to check on the home on Oct. 29, 2019, Meece told police he saw two men and one woman running before he fired a shot and struck the woman, according to court documents.

The woman who was 50 at the time of the shooting was wounded in her lower back and sustained injuries to her left kidney, liver and gallbladder.

The woman told police she was at the house because she had been looking for a fixer-upper to buy for several months, and she thought one of the men she was with was a real estate agent. But she told police she didn’t know the men’s last names and couldn’t remember where she picked them up.